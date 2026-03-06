Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Stitch Fix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SFIX

Stitch Fix Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $436.15 million, a PE ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $342.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.74 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 83,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $431,587.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 542,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,086.36. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Aufderhaar sold 24,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $123,704.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,251,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,052.06. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 191,048 shares of company stock worth $1,003,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 938,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 175,681 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 174,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 53.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a leading online personal styling service that blends data science with human expertise to deliver curated clothing and accessory selections. Founded in 2011 by Katrina Lake, the company pioneered a subscription-based model in which customers receive periodic “Fixes” tailored to their personal style, size and budget. Each shipment arrives with several handpicked items along with styling notes, allowing clients to review, purchase and return pieces at their convenience.

Clients begin by completing an online style profile that captures their measurements, design preferences and lifestyle needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.