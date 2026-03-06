The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane set a $50.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:KTB opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.83.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 7.22%.Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 215,621 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 29,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

Featured Stories

