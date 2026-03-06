Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Stock Price

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

KBDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of KBDC stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $930.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.23. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 39.74%.The company had revenue of ($25.53) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBDC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. VARCOV Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 171,354 shares in the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc (NYSE: KBDC) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company structured as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm focuses on providing bespoke financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, offering first-lien and second-lien secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and selected equity co-investments. KBDC targets businesses with EBITDA profiles generally ranging from $10 million to $100 million, aiming to generate attractive income and potential capital appreciation for shareholders.

The company’s portfolio spans a variety of sectors, including healthcare, technology, energy services, consumer products and industrials.

