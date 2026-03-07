1stdibs.com Q1 EPS Estimate Boosted by Northland Securities

Get 1stdibs.com alerts:

1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Securities raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1stdibs.com in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Northland Securities currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 1stdibs.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for 1stdibs.com’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 1stdibs.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of DIBS opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.06. 1stdibs.com has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. 1stdibs.com had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 15.25%.The business had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million.

In related news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 73,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $436,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,976,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,781,644.56. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 27,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $161,313.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 266,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,634.60. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 111,569 shares of company stock valued at $664,951 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.com during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.com by 2,596.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.com by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1stDibs.com is an online marketplace specializing in high-end furniture, fine art, jewelry, watches, fashion and decor. The platform curates offerings from independent dealers, galleries and luxury brands, enabling vetted sellers to reach discerning buyers around the world. Headquartered in New York with an additional office in Paris, 1stDibs has built a reputation for quality and authenticity through rigorous seller screening and detailed item vetting.

Launched in 2001 by founder Michael Bruno, the company has grown into a leading destination for both private collectors and interior design professionals.

