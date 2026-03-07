Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.0909.
AARD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Aardvark Therapeutics from $26.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aardvark Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 77,327 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aardvark Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period.
Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ AARD opened at $5.85 on Friday. Aardvark Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $17.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $127.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76.
Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile
Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of small-molecule modulators of the retinoic acid receptor–related orphan receptor gamma (RORγ). RORγ plays a central role in T-helper 17 (Th17) cell differentiation and inflammatory processes. By targeting this transcription factor, Aardvark aims to address a range of autoimmune and immune-mediated diseases.
The company’s lead programs consist of selective RORγ inverse agonists designed to suppress pathogenic Th17-driven responses in conditions such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
