Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FENC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Adherex Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Adherex Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Adherex Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adherex Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th.

In other Adherex Technologies news, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $80,308.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 98,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,181.52. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,744,741 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,557.50. The trade was a 26.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Company insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adherex Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of Adherex Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FENC opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.49 million, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.75. Adherex Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

