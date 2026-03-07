Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.55, but opened at $13.47. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 13,206,099 shares.
The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.30% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results beat expectations — revenue of ~$25.2M (137% YoY), a smaller-than-expected loss, the company’s first positive quarterly adjusted EBITDA, and 2026 guidance targeting at least $125M in revenue and a materially reduced net loss. This combination explains the bullish sentiment and supports growth expectations. Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Is Up 29.3% After Issuing 2026 Revenue And Profitability Guidance – Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Roth MKM reaffirmed a Buy and bumped its PT to $20 (from $16), and Craig-Hallum raised its PT to $21 (from $17). Upgrades add credibility and can attract more institutional flows. Benzinga Craig-Hallum PT Raised to $21
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest, analyst coverage and bullish research notes (MarketBeat et al.) are increasing — analysts are raising targets and coverage, which can amplify momentum and reduce float available to retail sellers. Amprius Stock Price Gets Amped by Hyper Growth Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Derivative and volume signals: unusually large call-option volume and heavy share trading indicate speculative and directional conviction from traders, which can accelerate short-term gains. (Observed trading activity reported on 3/5.)
- Neutral Sentiment: One-time charge for a discontinued Colorado lease was disclosed; management frames it as a non-recurring item that clarifies manufacturing strategy (shift to contract manufacturers) and improves cash-flow visibility. That reduces future capex needs but creates a near-term hit. Amprius Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Media/analyst pieces debating valuation and timing — several write-ups ask if the rally already prices in most of the upside, prompting mixed views among longer-term investors. These discussions can increase volatility as momentum and value investors clash. Is It Too Late To Consider Amprius Technologies (AMPX) After Its Recent Share Price Surge
- Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis (full-year net loss and negative margins); analysts still forecast negative EPS for the year. Continued execution is required to translate revenue growth into sustained profitability — a risk that could weigh on the stock if growth or margin improvement stalls. Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
In other news, Director Kang Sun sold 61,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $622,310.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,342,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,784. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $257,718.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 723,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,032.80. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392,269 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,359 over the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.
At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.
