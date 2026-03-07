Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.55, but opened at $13.47. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 13,206,099 shares.

The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.30% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at –0.060 EPS.

AMPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

In other news, Director Kang Sun sold 61,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $622,310.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,342,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,638,784. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $257,718.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 723,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,032.80. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392,269 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,359 over the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 3.04.

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

