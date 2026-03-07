Analysts Offer Predictions for Xeris Biopharma Q1 Earnings

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Xeris Biopharma in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Xeris Biopharma from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -580.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. Xeris Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.19%.The firm had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xeris Biopharma

In related news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. sold 24,907 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $176,341.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,705,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,153,849.68. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Johnson sold 135,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $977,588.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 698,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,159.26. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 240,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,453 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company’s flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.