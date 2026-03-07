Andrew Callos Sells 26,000 Shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Callos sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,608,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,722.80. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Andrew Callos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Andrew Callos sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $928,950.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Andrew Callos sold 886 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $55,020.60.

On Monday, January 5th, Andrew Callos sold 15,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $904,200.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Andrew Callos sold 1,798 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $112,590.76.

On Monday, December 29th, Andrew Callos sold 1,809 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $112,953.96.

On Monday, December 8th, Andrew Callos sold 1,042 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $68,730.32.

On Friday, December 5th, Andrew Callos sold 52,486 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total transaction of $3,461,451.70.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK opened at $60.41 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CYTK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small‐molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company applies its proprietary insights in muscle biology to address diseases characterized by impaired muscle performance. Its research spans both cardiac and skeletal muscle targets, aiming to deliver innovative medicines for conditions with significant unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced program, omecamtiv mecarbil, is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure by enhancing cardiac muscle contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.