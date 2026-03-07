Antero Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 58,929 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 284% compared to the average daily volume of 15,350 put options.

AR stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 12.02%.The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,185,601 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after buying an additional 51,126 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 103.8% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 436,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 222,311 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,791,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on AR to $48 and maintained a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside vs. the current price; this supports investor confidence in the shares. Read More.

UBS raised its price target on AR to $48 and maintained a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside vs. the current price; this supports investor confidence in the shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a Buy on Antero and a $48 target (cited in coverage listing AR among affordable energy picks), reinforcing bullish analyst momentum. Read More.

Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a Buy on Antero and a $48 target (cited in coverage listing AR among affordable energy picks), reinforcing bullish analyst momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Benchmark upgraded AR from Hold to Buy with a $44 target, adding another upward catalyst from the sell-side. Read More.

Benchmark upgraded AR from Hold to Buy with a $44 target, adding another upward catalyst from the sell-side. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysis questions whether recent portfolio repositioning meaningfully strengthens the balance sheet; the piece highlights strategic moves but stops short of a clear positive/negative verdict, leaving impact ambiguous. Read More.

Analysis questions whether recent portfolio repositioning meaningfully strengthens the balance sheet; the piece highlights strategic moves but stops short of a clear positive/negative verdict, leaving impact ambiguous. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: traders bought ~58,929 put contracts (a ~284% increase vs. average), signaling elevated hedging or bearish positioning that can pressure the stock. No direct article link available for this trading data.

Unusually large options activity: traders bought ~58,929 put contracts (a ~284% increase vs. average), signaling elevated hedging or bearish positioning that can pressure the stock. No direct article link available for this trading data. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut near-term earnings expectations — including a negative estimate for Q1 — which increases near-term earnings risk and could weigh on sentiment. Read More.

Zacks cut near-term earnings expectations — including a negative estimate for Q1 — which increases near-term earnings risk and could weigh on sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also lowered Q3 EPS estimates for Antero in a separate note, adding further analyst-driven downside risk to the stock. Read More.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.87.

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

