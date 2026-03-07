Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $8.62. Ardent Health shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 323,257 shares traded.

Get Ardent Health alerts:

The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Ardent Health had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Ardent Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.270 EPS.

Ardent Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ardent Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reiterated cost‑savings plan and set a $485M–$535M 2026 EBITDA target tied to its “impact” program and expanded AI‑driven care initiatives — a potential multi‑year margin recovery catalyst if realized. Ardent Health outlines $485M-$535M 2026 EBITDA target

Company reiterated cost‑savings plan and set a $485M–$535M 2026 EBITDA target tied to its “impact” program and expanded AI‑driven care initiatives — a potential multi‑year margin recovery catalyst if realized. Neutral Sentiment: Leerink Partners trimmed its price target to $15 from $16 but maintained an “outperform” rating, signaling some analyst conviction about upside despite near‑term headwinds. Leerink lowers Ardent Health price target

Leerink Partners trimmed its price target to $15 from $16 but maintained an “outperform” rating, signaling some analyst conviction about upside despite near‑term headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed expectations: $0.32 EPS vs. $0.35 consensus and revenue below estimates; management issued FY‑2026 EPS guidance (0.90–1.27) below consensus (~1.40) and trimmed revenue outlook — a clear near‑term earnings downgrade that pressures valuation and investor confidence. Ardent Q4 results and guidance update

Q4 results missed expectations: $0.32 EPS vs. $0.35 consensus and revenue below estimates; management issued FY‑2026 EPS guidance (0.90–1.27) below consensus (~1.40) and trimmed revenue outlook — a clear near‑term earnings downgrade that pressures valuation and investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: Allegations over receivables accounting (an alleged $97M “accounting shock” and use of a rigid 180‑day reserve “cliff”) have drawn a Hagens Berman probe — increasing regulatory, restatement or reserve‑adjustment risk. Hagens Berman investigating Ardent Health accounting

Allegations over receivables accounting (an alleged $97M “accounting shock” and use of a rigid 180‑day reserve “cliff”) have drawn a Hagens Berman probe — increasing regulatory, restatement or reserve‑adjustment risk. Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder‑rights firms have filed or are soliciting lead‑plaintiff claims (March 9 lead plaintiff deadline), amplifying litigation risk and potential future liabilities or settlements that can weigh on the stock. Gross Law Firm securities class action notice

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ardent Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ardent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ardent Health from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ardent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardent Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardent Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardent Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Ardent Health by 1,177.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Ardent Health by 990.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ardent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in Ardent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Ardent Health in the third quarter worth about $80,000.

Ardent Health Trading Down 5.6%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Ardent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARDT, is a healthcare delivery company focused on acquiring, developing and managing acute care hospitals and complementary outpatient facilities across the United States. The company’s integrated platform encompasses both inpatient and outpatient services, designed to provide end-to-end care solutions and address the full continuum of patient needs.

Through its network, Ardent Health operates general hospitals, emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, rehabilitation and post-acute care facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.