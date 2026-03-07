Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Trading 9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) rose 9% during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Atlas Energy Solutions traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $10.94. Approximately 1,122,661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,348,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AESI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $10.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

In related news, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $105,072.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 567,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,389.88. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,557,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,421,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,906,095.80. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,472. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AESI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 91,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

