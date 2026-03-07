BCGM Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 28,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 60,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,606,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.55.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $289.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.52. The stock has a market cap of $781.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.99%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

