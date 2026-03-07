Ben Stevens Acquires 71,583 Shares of PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) insider Ben Stevens bought 71,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 140 per share, with a total value of £100,216.20.

PageGroup Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of PAGE stock opened at GBX 156.90 on Friday. PageGroup plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 349.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 204.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 224.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of £491.62 million, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. PageGroup had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.56%. Equities analysts predict that PageGroup plc will post 23.5923567 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Non‑executive director Ben Stevens bought 71,583 shares at GBX 140, signalling insider confidence and providing a short‑term support signal for the stock. Director purchase

Non‑executive director Ben Stevens bought 71,583 shares at GBX 140, signalling insider confidence and providing a short‑term support signal for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results showed GBX 2.90 EPS with weak margins (net margin ~0.7%) and ROE ~4.9% — numbers that point to subdued earnings momentum and limited near‑term upside absent a recovery in hiring. Earnings slide deck

Quarterly results showed GBX 2.90 EPS with weak margins (net margin ~0.7%) and ROE ~4.9% — numbers that point to subdued earnings momentum and limited near‑term upside absent a recovery in hiring. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted a conference call / released slides discussing regional trends — useful for investors assessing guidance and timing for recovery in Europe. Earnings call

Management hosted a conference call / released slides discussing regional trends — useful for investors assessing guidance and timing for recovery in Europe. Negative Sentiment: The board halved/slashed the dividend after profits fell sharply, reducing the stock’s appeal to income investors and signalling a conservative cash‑return stance. Dividend cut

The board halved/slashed the dividend after profits fell sharply, reducing the stock’s appeal to income investors and signalling a conservative cash‑return stance. Negative Sentiment: Reported profits plunged (multiple outlets cited a large pretax drop and flagged slowing hiring in Europe), which triggered the intra‑day sell‑off and raises uncertainty over near‑term revenue recovery. Profits plunge

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PageGroup from GBX 450 to GBX 400 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 327.50.

About PageGroup

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve. What hasn’t changed is our commitment to the success of our clients and candidates, and our own people.

PageGroup’s strategy is geared for the long-term.

