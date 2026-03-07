Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 713,533 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 255,680 shares.The stock last traded at $72.51 and had previously closed at $80.83.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $96.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and rapid revenue growth — BillionToOne reported $0.11 EPS vs. $0.04 consensus and revenue of $96.05M (vs. $85.85M est.), with revenue up ~113% year-over-year; results and commentary point to accelerating demand. View Press Release

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Billiontoone in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Billiontoone to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Billiontoone in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Billiontoone in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Billiontoone to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Billiontoone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLLN. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,063,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Billiontoone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,786,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,717,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,078,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Billiontoone in the 4th quarter valued at $18,631,000.

The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 735.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.55.

BillionToOne (NASDAQ: BLLN) is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

