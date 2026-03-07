Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 713,533 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 255,680 shares.The stock last traded at $72.51 and had previously closed at $80.83.
The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $96.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Key Stories Impacting Billiontoone
Here are the key news stories impacting Billiontoone this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and rapid revenue growth — BillionToOne reported $0.11 EPS vs. $0.04 consensus and revenue of $96.05M (vs. $85.85M est.), with revenue up ~113% year-over-year; results and commentary point to accelerating demand. View Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance — company lifted 2026 revenue guidance to $430M–$445M vs. consensus near $356M, implying materially stronger top‑line growth than analysts expected. Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings call & investor materials highlight strategy and growth drivers — management commentary and the slide deck underscored durable revenue expansion and product/market traction that support the raised guidance. Earnings Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” with a $120 PT — another buy-side vote that can buoy sentiment despite mixed firm-level price target moves. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Positive coverage piece framing BLLN as an attractive investment — broader bullish narratives and coverage can amplify buying interest following the beat and guidance lift. Article
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst deep‑dive and metric comparisons — outlets (e.g., Zacks) are parsing metrics vs. estimates and prior periods; useful for modeling but not new catalyst. Zacks
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 snapshot pieces summarize results for retail/institutional readers — helpful context but unlikely to move price independently. LMOnline
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data appears anomalous/unchanged (reports show zeros/NaN); no clear short squeeze signal from these feeds. (Data quality issue; monitor official FINRA reports.)
- Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target to $90 and set an “equal weight” rating — a downgrade in conviction from that shop could cap near‑term upside and weigh on sentiment for more conservative investors. Benzinga
- Negative Sentiment: BTIG trimmed its target from $160 to $140 (still a “buy”) — target cuts reduce the extent of analyst-driven upside, even if the rating remains positive. Street Insider
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLLN. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,063,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Billiontoone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,786,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,717,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Billiontoone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,078,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Billiontoone in the 4th quarter valued at $18,631,000.
Billiontoone Company Profile
BillionToOne (NASDAQ: BLLN) is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.
BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.
