BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target Raised to GBX 150

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 to GBX 150 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

