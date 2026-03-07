Caroline Stephens Purchases 2,310 Shares of Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) insider Caroline Stephens purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 389 per share, with a total value of £8,985.90.

Get Tristel alerts:

Tristel Stock Performance

Shares of TSTL stock opened at GBX 395 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £189.01 million, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.25. Tristel plc has a one year low of GBX 260 and a one year high of GBX 445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 414.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 384.18.

Tristel (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 9.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Tristel had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tristel plc will post 16.2974684 EPS for the current year.

Tristel Company Profile

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.