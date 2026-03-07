Charlotta Ginman Acquires 1,515 Shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) insider Charlotta Ginman bought 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,336 per share, with a total value of £20,240.40.

XP Power Stock Performance

Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 1,368 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £383.48 million, a P/E ratio of -24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. XP Power Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 600 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,181.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,023.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPP has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,048 price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Monday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on XP Power from GBX 975 to GBX 1,400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,724.

About XP Power

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies. It also provides engineering services. The company serves healthcare, industrial technology, and semiconductor equipment manufacturing industries. XP Power Limited was founded in 1988 and is based in Singapore.

