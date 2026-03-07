Chris Grigg Buys 17,901 Shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) insider Chris Grigg acquired 17,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 540 per share, for a total transaction of £96,665.40.

Melrose Industries Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 538 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 621.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 608.02. Melrose Industries PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 376 and a 52-week high of GBX 685.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 32.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 600 to GBX 750 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 692.50.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers. The Structures segment provides civil and defence air frames, including lightweight composite and metallic structures; and electrical distribution systems and components to airframe original equipment manufacturers.

