Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,193,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,162,718 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,997,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 13,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
Cisco Systems News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Heavy AI order flow, stronger guidance and product momentum — Analysts and coverage pieces highlight Cisco’s growing AI infrastructure business (AI revenue > $2B in 2025) and FY26 targets for higher recognized revenue and orders, plus Silicon One/G300 chip traction and buybacks that support valuation upside. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Confirmed hyperscaler demand and partnerships — Reports note heavy AI orders, a new Cisco Secure AI Factory in Australia with NVIDIA and SharonAI, and guidance upgrades that validate near-term revenue drivers. These operational signals are the main fundamental reason some investors remain bullish. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend and income appeal — Multiple retirement/dividend-focused articles include NASDAQ dividend names and long-term “set it and forget it” recommendations, supporting demand from income-oriented holders if rates fall. That dynamic could help support the stock over time. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry positioning and market studies — Cisco is cited as a leader in email encryption and unified communications market reports, underscoring long-term TAM exposure but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Management outreach — Cisco presented at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference; transcripts provide detail for investors but did not introduce a surprise that would flip sentiment. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and geopolitical uncertainty / market rotation — Broader market factors (regional tensions, shifting bond yields/rate expectations, and profit-taking after YTD gains) are likely weighing on the stock today despite company positives; one article notes regional risks that could affect U.S. investment flows. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed commentary and historical caution — Some retail/advice pieces remind investors of past Cisco drawdowns and caution about growth re-rates; these narratives can pressure sentiment during short-term pullbacks. Read More.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cisco Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $78.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $310.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Cisco Systems Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.
Insider Activity at Cisco Systems
In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 13,481 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $1,039,789.53. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,753,521.90. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $836,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 146,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,363.84. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 75,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,211 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.
In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.
