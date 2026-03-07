Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.3333.

Get Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on VTMX shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research lowered Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Report on VTMX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 86,328 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

VTMX stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2041 per share. This is an increase from Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 63.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta’s core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.