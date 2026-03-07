Critical Comparison: Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) vs. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS)

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report) and IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Land Securities Group and IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Land Securities Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones 0 1 0 1 3.00

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.61%. Given IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones is more favorable than Land Securities Group.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Land Securities Group has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Land Securities Group and IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Land Securities Group $1.07 billion 6.20 $505.26 million N/A N/A IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones $409.02 million 2.71 $195.18 million $4.63 3.09

Land Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Land Securities Group and IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones 85.84% 25.51% 12.39%

Summary

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones beats Land Securities Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

About IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also acquires and operates luxury hotels and resorts under the Intercontinental, Libertador, and Llao Llao names; develops and sells residential properties, including apartment tower complexes; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale. In addition, the company engages in the development and operation of stadium; and provision of ¡appa!, a digital customer loyalty system platform, for consumption in shopping malls, use of parking spaces, and redemption of corporate benefits. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

