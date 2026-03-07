Critical Review: Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) versus Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB – Get Free Report) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Get Kentucky Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kentucky Bancshares and Southern First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 Southern First Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Southern First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.00%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Southern First Bancshares 13.52% 8.63% 0.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and Southern First Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southern First Bancshares $224.62 million 1.92 $30.37 million $3.74 14.03

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Kentucky Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.