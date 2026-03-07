David John Braben Sells 5,000 Shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390, for a total value of £19,500.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, David John Braben sold 7,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382, for a total value of £28,650.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, David John Braben sold 7,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total value of £26,600.

On Friday, February 27th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 407, for a total transaction of £40,700.

On Thursday, February 26th, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £401.61, for a total transaction of £6,024,150.

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 380.84 on Friday. Frontier Developments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 447.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 455.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of £137.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 21.40 EPS for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 21.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 EPS for the current year.

FDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 446 to GBX 620 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontier Developments to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 580 to GBX 605 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 550 to GBX 600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 608.33.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

