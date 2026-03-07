David John Braben Sells 7,000 Shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 7,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total transaction of £26,600.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, David John Braben sold 7,500 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382, for a total transaction of £28,650.

On Monday, March 2nd, David John Braben sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390, for a total transaction of £19,500.

On Friday, February 27th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 407, for a total value of £40,700.

On Thursday, February 26th, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £401.61, for a total value of £6,024,150.

Frontier Developments Stock Up 0.6%

FDEV stock opened at GBX 380.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Frontier Developments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 180 and a 1-year high of GBX 588.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 447.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 455.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 21.40 EPS for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 19.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDEV. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 446 to GBX 620 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 550 to GBX 600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Frontier Developments to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 580 to GBX 605 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 608.33.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

