David Tyler Acquires 50,000 Shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider David Tyler purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 per share, with a total value of £40,000.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

PZ Cussons Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 79.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93. PZ Cussons plc has a 12-month low of GBX 65.09 and a 12-month high of GBX 92.10. The company has a market capitalization of £335.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.34.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 4.37 earnings per share for the quarter. PZ Cussons had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. On average, analysts forecast that PZ Cussons plc will post 13.9099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.