DCF Advisers LLC Buys 16,663 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,413 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the period. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.3% of DCF Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DCF Advisers LLC's holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 198.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 15,642 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $1,278,889.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,904.80. This trade represents a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 54,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $4,354,569.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,402.85. The trade was a 93.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 596,652 shares of company stock valued at $48,059,821 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.18). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.82%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Ionis Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrades and higher price targets are supporting upside sentiment — multiple firms recently raised ratings/targets (examples include Leerink and H.C. Wainwright), which can attract buyers and underpin the stock. Leerink Raises PT HC Wainwright Buy

Broker upgrades and higher price targets are supporting upside sentiment — multiple firms recently raised ratings/targets (examples include Leerink and H.C. Wainwright), which can attract buyers and underpin the stock. Positive Sentiment: An analyst raised Q1 EPS estimates for Ionis, which narrows short‑term earnings uncertainty and could support a re-rating if results confirm the revision. Q1 EPS Estimate Boosted

An analyst raised Q1 EPS estimates for Ionis, which narrows short‑term earnings uncertainty and could support a re-rating if results confirm the revision. Neutral Sentiment: Peer data flow — Biogen is presenting new SMA data this week. Positive competitor readouts can be a headwind for Ionis’ SMA-related programs or, alternatively, validate the market; implications are mixed for Ionis’ pipeline valuation. Biogen SMA Data

Peer data flow — Biogen is presenting new SMA data this week. Positive competitor readouts can be a headwind for Ionis’ SMA-related programs or, alternatively, validate the market; implications are mixed for Ionis’ pipeline valuation. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by senior executives and a director is weighing on sentiment — EVP C. Frank Bennett sold ~85,089 shares, Director Allene Diaz sold ~54,878 shares and EVP Shannon Devers sold ~20,106 shares in early March; those large, concentrated disposals (multi‑million dollar amounts) often trigger investor concern about management conviction. Insider Sales

Significant insider selling by senior executives and a director is weighing on sentiment — EVP C. Frank Bennett sold ~85,089 shares, Director Allene Diaz sold ~54,878 shares and EVP Shannon Devers sold ~20,106 shares in early March; those large, concentrated disposals (multi‑million dollar amounts) often trigger investor concern about management conviction. Negative Sentiment: Fundamental headwinds remain — the most recent quarter missed EPS expectations (despite a revenue beat) and the company still projects negative full‑year earnings, keeping profitability and cash‑flow concerns front of mind for investors. Recent Earnings Recap

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

