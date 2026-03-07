Diageo’s (DGE) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,000 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,372 to GBX 2,370 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 1,840 to GBX 1,790 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,111.25.

DGE stock opened at GBX 1,525.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,682.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,763.65. The stock has a market cap of £33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.59. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 1,509 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,222.50.

In related news, insider John Alexander Manzoni bought 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,600 per share, with a total value of £6,560. Insiders bought a total of 1,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,531 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company. With such diversity, we’re able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future.

To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have.

