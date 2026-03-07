Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $264.32 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 783,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $264,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,216,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,847,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,930 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,491,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 69,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Coinbase Global by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 83,058 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $399.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $268.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, President Capital reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $472.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.87.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $197.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.95 and its 200 day moving average is $269.25. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $139.36 and a one year high of $444.64. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: High‑profile political support: CEO Brian Armstrong met privately with former President Trump, who publicly voiced backing for crypto-friendly legislation (the CLARITY Act). That endorsement helped spark a mid‑week rally in crypto prices and COIN shares. Article Title

High‑profile political support: CEO Brian Armstrong met privately with former President Trump, who publicly voiced backing for crypto-friendly legislation (the CLARITY Act). That endorsement helped spark a mid‑week rally in crypto prices and COIN shares. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst action: Goldman Sachs raised its COIN price target to $270 and kept a “buy” rating, giving institutional validation for upside if crypto volumes and regulation improve. Article Title

Bullish analyst action: Goldman Sachs raised its COIN price target to $270 and kept a “buy” rating, giving institutional validation for upside if crypto volumes and regulation improve. Positive Sentiment: Institutional product expansion: Coinbase Prime now offers CFTC‑regulated futures and unified cross‑margin trading via Coinbase Financial Markets (leveraging Deribit capabilities), which should deepen institutional flow and fee opportunity. Article Title

Institutional product expansion: Coinbase Prime now offers CFTC‑regulated futures and unified cross‑margin trading via Coinbase Financial Markets (leveraging Deribit capabilities), which should deepen institutional flow and fee opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Crypto market tailwinds: Bitcoin rallied (ETF inflows and a short squeeze dynamic), lifting crypto‑linked equities and potentially increasing Coinbase trading volumes and custody demand — a near‑term positive for revenue if sustained. Article Title

Crypto market tailwinds: Bitcoin rallied (ETF inflows and a short squeeze dynamic), lifting crypto‑linked equities and potentially increasing Coinbase trading volumes and custody demand — a near‑term positive for revenue if sustained. Negative Sentiment: New shareholder derivative lawsuit: A plaintiff filed a derivative suit naming CEO Brian Armstrong and other directors/executives (alleging oversight failures and disclosure issues). This raises potential legal costs, governance risk and investor uncertainty. Article Title

New shareholder derivative lawsuit: A plaintiff filed a derivative suit naming CEO Brian Armstrong and other directors/executives (alleging oversight failures and disclosure issues). This raises potential legal costs, governance risk and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling / governance headlines: Coinbase CLO and other senior insiders sold shares ahead of or around the timing of legal actions; CFO Alesia Haas sold ~10,020 shares (filed with the SEC), which investors often view as a negative governance signal even when sales are routine. Article Title and Article Title

Insider selling / governance headlines: Coinbase CLO and other senior insiders sold shares ahead of or around the timing of legal actions; CFO Alesia Haas sold ~10,020 shares (filed with the SEC), which investors often view as a negative governance signal even when sales are routine. and Negative Sentiment: Regulatory uncertainty on stablecoins: Ongoing Senate fights over stablecoin yield rules have already pushed Coinbase to withdraw support for certain bill language. A stalled or unfavorable market‑structure bill could limit new product opportunities (e.g., high‑yield stablecoin programs). Article Title

Regulatory uncertainty on stablecoins: Ongoing Senate fights over stablecoin yield rules have already pushed Coinbase to withdraw support for certain bill language. A stalled or unfavorable market‑structure bill could limit new product opportunities (e.g., high‑yield stablecoin programs). Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: Coinbase missed Q4 revenue and EPS estimates (revenue down y/y, EPS miss), a reminder that elevated crypto prices don’t immediately erase prior weakness in top‑line growth and analyst skepticism. (See company Q4 report and analyst commentary.)

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $344,121.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,171 shares in the company, valued at $79,434,200. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 519,670 shares of company stock worth $95,919,594 over the last three months. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

