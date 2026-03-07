Dorel Industries (DIIBF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries Stock Performance

Dorel Industries stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc is a publicly traded Canadian company engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of consumer products across two core segments. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Dorel serves retailers and end consumers in North America, Europe and select markets in Asia and Latin America. The company markets globally recognized brands and maintains an integrated supply chain encompassing product development, manufacturing and distribution.

The Dorel Juvenile segment produces a wide range of baby and children’s products, including car seats, strollers, high chairs, play yards and nursery furniture.

