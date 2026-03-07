dotdigital Group’s (DOTD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 130.
In related news, insider John Conoley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 per share, for a total transaction of £6,500. Company insiders own 18.34% of the company’s stock.
Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is the leading SaaS provider of an AI-powered customer experience and data platform for intelligent, personalised marketing engagement at scale. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale. With Dotdigital, marketing teams can unify and enrich their customer data, identify valuable customer segments, and deliver personalised cross-channel customer journeys that result in engagements, conversions, and loyalty.
Founded in 1999, Dotdigital is headquartered in London with offices in Manchester, Southampton, New York, Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo and Cape Town.
