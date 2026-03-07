Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Trading Up 7.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $104.12 and last traded at $103.04. Approximately 2,570,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,011,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.17.

Specifically, Director James H. Shelton acquired 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.76 per share, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,888.32. This represents a 107.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $300.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duolingo to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average of $216.37.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Duolingo had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $282.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.95 million. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 82.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 38.6% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

