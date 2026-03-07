Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) versus Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Critical Contrast

Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) and Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Hawkins shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Hawkins shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Elementis and Hawkins, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elementis 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hawkins 0 3 2 0 2.40

Dividends

Hawkins has a consensus price target of $162.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.18%. Given Hawkins’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hawkins is more favorable than Elementis.

Elementis pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hawkins pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Hawkins pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawkins has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Elementis and Hawkins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elementis N/A N/A N/A Hawkins 7.75% 16.85% 8.93%

Risk & Volatility

Elementis has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawkins has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elementis and Hawkins”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elementis $597.50 million 2.34 -$47.80 million N/A N/A Hawkins $974.43 million 3.19 $84.35 million $3.95 37.68

Hawkins has higher revenue and earnings than Elementis.

Summary

Hawkins beats Elementis on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for antiperspirants (AP) deodorants for personal care manufacturers. The company offers personal care products for antiperspirants, color cosmetics, and skin care applications; and performance specialties products for architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants and construction additives, and talc applications. Elementis plc was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc. operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries. This segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite and agricultural products, as well as various food-grade and pharmaceutical products, such as liquid phosphates, lactates, other blended products, and agricultural products; and receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals comprising liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, urea, phosphoric acid, aqua ammonia, and potassium hydroxide. It also repackages water treatment chemicals and bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of chemicals. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, products, equipment, services, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, non-residential swimming pool water, and agriculture water. The Health and Nutrition segment offers ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement and other nutritional food, and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, botanicals and herbs, sweeteners, and enzymes. Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.

