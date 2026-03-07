Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BEAM Q1 Earnings

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $3.46. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 280.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering set a $41.00 target price on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.19.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,467,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,355 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,232,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,228,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,935,000 after buying an additional 1,219,871 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,830,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,242,000 after buying an additional 101,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,830,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,242,000 after buying an additional 103,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Christine Bellon sold 18,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $644,749.69. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,485.18. This trade represents a 16.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Beam Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Beam Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beam renegotiated/licensing arrangements after partner Bio Palette’s exit so it retains key base‑editing technology — reduces counterparty risk and preserves control of core IP that underpins future programs and partnering value. Beam rejigs deal to retain base editing technology amid partner’s dissolution

Beam renegotiated/licensing arrangements after partner Bio Palette’s exit so it retains key base‑editing technology — reduces counterparty risk and preserves control of core IP that underpins future programs and partnering value. Neutral Sentiment: Markets are also parsing updated broker forecasts for BEAM’s upcoming quarter — analyst models are being refreshed, but consensus impact on guidance/valuation is mixed until the company issues more forward detail. Brokers Issue Forecasts for BEAM Q1 Earnings

Markets are also parsing updated broker forecasts for BEAM’s upcoming quarter — analyst models are being refreshed, but consensus impact on guidance/valuation is mixed until the company issues more forward detail. Neutral Sentiment: Reported spikes in “short interest” appear to be data anomalies (entries show zero shares / NaN increases); no reliable evidence of a material change in short pressure based on provided figures, so short‑squeeze risk is unclear.

Reported spikes in “short interest” appear to be data anomalies (entries show zero shares / NaN increases); no reliable evidence of a material change in short pressure based on provided figures, so short‑squeeze risk is unclear. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed EPS estimates across 2026–2029 and lowered quarterly forecasts — the firm cut Q1–Q4 2026 and multiple out‑year profit projections, signaling weaker near‑term profitability expectations which can pressure valuation and weigh on sentiment. HC Wainwright cuts BEAM earnings estimates

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.

