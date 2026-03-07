Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GPCR Q1 Earnings

Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh now expects that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Structure Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14).
Structure Therapeutics Price Performance
Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.08 and a beta of -1.80. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $94.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00.
Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More Structure Therapeutics News
Here are the key news stories impacting Structure Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright retained a “Buy” rating and a $114 price target on GPCR, signaling continued analyst conviction in the company’s longer‑term clinical/strategic potential. Price Target Raised to $114.00
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus current‑year EPS remains negative at about ($0.82) per share — consistent with a development‑stage biotech profile where revenue is limited and earnings are driven by R&D/SG&A spend. GPCR MarketBeat page
- Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright sharply cut near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts across the board — Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2030 were all revised lower (examples: FY2026 from about ($1.20) to ($1.72); FY2027 from ($1.70) to ($2.34)). Those downgrades imply higher expected cash burn or later commercialization/timeline risk and are likely the primary driver of today’s negative price action. HC Wainwright estimates (MarketBeat)
About Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.
The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.
