Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TRDA Q1 Earnings

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.20). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

TRDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Entrada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded Entrada Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entrada Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $481.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of -0.12. Entrada Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $12.93.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 565.48% and a negative return on equity of 39.83%.

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 7,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $97,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,340.75. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRDA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 130.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a "Buy" rating and maintained a $20.00 price target on TRDA, which signals meaningful upside from current levels and likely supported buying interest.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright nudged its Q1 2026 EPS estimate to a smaller loss (from ($1.20) to ($1.12)), a modest improvement that can be read as slightly better near‑term expectations for operating performance.

Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data reported a jump claim but shows 0 shares short (short‑interest ratio 0.0 days); this appears to be a data anomaly. If accurate, near‑zero reported short interest reduces downward short‑pressure, but the feed's inconsistency makes this point uncertain.

Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut several near‑term EPS forecasts (Q2–Q4 2026 and FY2026 lowered; FY2026 moved to ($4.49) from ($4.21)) and trimmed multiple 2026/2027 quarterly EPS views, signaling larger expected losses in the near term. Deteriorating near‑term profitability expectations could pressure the stock if operational or cash‑burn concerns persist.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRDA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on enabling the development of protein-based therapeutics that can cross cell membranes and engage intracellular targets. Using its proprietary cell-penetrating miniature protein (CPMP) platform and intracellular targeting of proteins (iTOP) delivery technology, Entrada aims to expand the range of diseases addressable by large-molecule drugs.

The company’s pipeline includes programs in rare and serious diseases where conventional biologics have limited intracellular activity.

