Evexia Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Evexia Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up 2.5% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 66.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 57.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 3.5%

WSM stock opened at $186.77 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $222.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.73.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

WSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $157,357.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,497.76. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.39, for a total transaction of $7,258,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 806,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,267,708.43. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams‑Sonoma, Inc is a specialty retailer focused on the home and culinary markets, best known for premium cookware, kitchen tools and home furnishings. The company traces its roots to a single cookware store founded by Chuck Williams in 1956 in Sonoma, California, and has evolved into a multi‑brand home furnishings and housewares business. Its merchandise mix spans cookware and kitchen electrics, tabletop and food prep items, furniture, bedding, lighting and decorative accessories designed for both everyday use and higher‑end interiors.

The company operates a portfolio of consumer brands that target distinct segments of the home market.

