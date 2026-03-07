Evexia Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Evexia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 5.3% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,979,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,161.00 to $1,168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. CICC Research raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $990.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $934.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,045.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $939.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

