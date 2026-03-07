EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $4.50. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EVgo traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 3177172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVGO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EVgo from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EVgo from $5.40 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in EVgo by 4,903.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fullerton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $680.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.52.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $118.47 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo operates one of the largest public electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging networks in the United States, delivering direct current (DC) fast charging and Level 2 charging services to passenger vehicles and commercial fleets. The company’s charging stations are strategically located in urban centers, suburban shopping areas, workplace parking facilities, and along major highway corridors, enabling convenient access for EV drivers and promoting long-distance travel.

The company offers a suite of charging solutions, including subscription plans, pay-per-use options, and fleet charging services tailored to the needs of ride-hailing, delivery, and corporate vehicle fleets.

