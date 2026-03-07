Expedia Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 9,228 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 46% compared to the typical volume of 6,301 call options.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $266.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Expedia Group News Summary

Positive Sentiment: Expedia announced a higher quarterly dividend (raised to $0.48/share) and investor buying to qualify for the payout helped lift demand; that dividend news is a direct catalyst for short‑term buying. Article Link

Expedia announced a higher quarterly dividend (raised to $0.48/share) and investor buying to qualify for the payout helped lift demand; that dividend news is a direct catalyst for short‑term buying. Positive Sentiment: Management disclosed a partnership that packages event‑demand forecasting into potential B2B revenue opportunities — investors view this as a new growth avenue beyond consumer bookings. Article Link

Management disclosed a partnership that packages event‑demand forecasting into potential B2B revenue opportunities — investors view this as a new growth avenue beyond consumer bookings. Positive Sentiment: Reports that OpenAI is rethinking ChatGPT shopping triggered a sector “relief rally” that boosted travel platforms like Expedia on hopes of additional traffic/distribution opportunities. Article Link

Reports that OpenAI is rethinking ChatGPT shopping triggered a sector “relief rally” that boosted travel platforms like Expedia on hopes of additional traffic/distribution opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — elevated call buying (~9,200 calls) — indicates bullish positioning or hedging ahead of the dividend/partnership news, amplifying intraday upside (informational; no direct article link).

Unusual options activity — elevated call buying (~9,200 calls) — indicates bullish positioning or hedging ahead of the dividend/partnership news, amplifying intraday upside (informational; no direct article link). Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage and “trending” writeups summarized the move and context (volume, option flows); useful for sentiment tracking but not new fundamentals. Article Link

Market coverage and “trending” writeups summarized the move and context (volume, option flows); useful for sentiment tracking but not new fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting showed no meaningful change in the available feed (odd zero-value reporting), so short covering is unlikely to explain the move based on current public data.

Short‑interest reporting showed no meaningful change in the available feed (odd zero-value reporting), so short covering is unlikely to explain the move based on current public data. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Robert J. Dzielak (Chief Legal Officer) sold 8,225 shares (~$1.82M), reducing his stake ~7.4% — a routine but potentially sentiment‑negative disclosure for some investors. SEC/Insider Filing

Insider selling: Robert J. Dzielak (Chief Legal Officer) sold 8,225 shares (~$1.82M), reducing his stake ~7.4% — a routine but potentially sentiment‑negative disclosure for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho cut its price target on EXPE to $245 and kept a Neutral rating — an analyst constraint that may cap upside or encourage some profit‑taking after the pop. Article Link

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.8%

Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $249.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.17. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $303.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 54.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,937 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.