Financial Comparison: DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MGM Resorts International and DraftKings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Resorts International 4 7 8 1 2.30 DraftKings 2 4 25 0 2.74

MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus target price of $41.94, indicating a potential upside of 17.70%. DraftKings has a consensus target price of $37.19, indicating a potential upside of 48.12%. Given DraftKings’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DraftKings is more favorable than MGM Resorts International.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

MGM Resorts International has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DraftKings has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MGM Resorts International and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Resorts International 1.17% 26.04% 2.19% DraftKings 0.06% 5.36% 0.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of DraftKings shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of DraftKings shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGM Resorts International and DraftKings”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Resorts International $17.54 billion 0.52 $205.86 million $0.75 47.51 DraftKings $6.05 billion 2.04 $3.71 million ($0.04) -627.75

MGM Resorts International has higher revenue and earnings than DraftKings. DraftKings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Resorts International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MGM Resorts International beats DraftKings on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company's casino operations include slots and table games, as well as online sports betting and iGaming through BetMGM. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators. In addition, it offers DraftKings marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

