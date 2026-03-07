First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFBC. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bancorp.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Gregory A. Harris sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $53,592.03. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,744.33. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karen B. Woods sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $302,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 63,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,527.12. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 55,141 shares of company stock worth $1,585,829 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,929,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,448,000 after buying an additional 215,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,243,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,851,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,383,000 after acquiring an additional 354,833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,756,000 after acquiring an additional 42,116 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.97.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ: FFBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the parent of First Financial Bank. The company provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking services through a network of more than 100 full-service banking centers and mortgage offices across Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Its core mission centers on delivering personalized relationship banking to businesses, individuals and public sector clients.

First Financial Bank’s product portfolio includes deposit solutions such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside a range of lending offerings that cover commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, home mortgages and home equity lines of credit.

