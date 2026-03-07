First Trust Advisors LP Buys 685,614 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,508,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,614 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Veralto were worth $374,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 19.3% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Veralto by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veralto by 9.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLTO. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.00 price target on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Veralto from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

Veralto Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 17.08%.The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Featured Articles

