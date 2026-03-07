First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 452,274 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,162,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,274 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $421,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 162,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department now owns 44,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $139.32 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.49 and a 52-week high of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.78.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.84. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 13.52%.The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 5,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $805,736.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,672. This represents a 23.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $4,826,600.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,595,056.92. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,928 shares of company stock worth $47,393,256. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.