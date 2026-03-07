First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,357 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $403,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 58.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in AppLovin by 7.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at AppLovin
In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the sale, the insider owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total value of $103,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,402.28. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Stock Down 1.3%
AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Trending Headlines about AppLovin
Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush and other analysts are bullish on AppLovin’s transition from a mobile-game ad network to a broader AI-driven ad platform and e‑commerce play — investors see this as a multi-year growth runway. AppLovin sees bullish views at Wedbush on AI ad tech, e-commerce expansion
- Positive Sentiment: Management is expanding Axon 2.0 beyond gaming with new Prospecting/Discovery campaign tools and upcoming lead‑generation products for verticals (automotive, insurance, subscriptions) — a clear push to capture higher‑value ad spend. AppLovin Expands Axon 2.0 As Investors Weigh Non Gaming Growth Potential
- Positive Sentiment: Recent Q4 results showed an EPS beat, very high margins and ~66% revenue growth year-over-year — fundamentals that support the bullish narratives around monetization and AI-led efficiency. (Earnings released Feb. 11)
- Neutral Sentiment: Several broker actions are active: Arete Research upgraded the stock and Oppenheimer kept an outperform rating but trimmed its price target from $740 to $660 — the latter still implies significant upside but signals some caution on peak valuation. AppLovin Upgraded at Arete Research Oppenheimer price target change
- Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage and analyst pieces (Zacks, Forbes) are highlighting AppLovin among recovering software/AI names — supportive for sentiment but not a guaranteed catalyst for continued near‑term upside. The Software Recovery Already Started: 5 Stocks to Buy Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports flagged a premarket dip in APP despite bullish analyst views — that suggests short‑term trading dynamics (profit‑taking, sector rotation) are influencing price action more than fundamentals this session. AppLovin (APP) Stock Dips in Premarket Despite Bullish Analyst Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation is the main near‑term constraint: APP trades at a high multiple and recently rebounded ~25% in a month, so some investors may be taking profits and brokers are tempering targets — this can cap upside and pressure the stock in the short term. AppLovin Gains 25% in a Month: Should You Still Buy the Stock?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on APP shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (down from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $740.00 price objective on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.50.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.
Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.
