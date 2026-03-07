First Trust Advisors LP Sells 9,983 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.17% of EMCOR Group worth $338,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 798,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,548,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,351,000 after buying an additional 311,474 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,468,000 after buying an additional 116,289 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,953,000 after buying an additional 100,144 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EME opened at $705.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $718.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $668.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $320.89 and a twelve month high of $835.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.16.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $754.00 to $814.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $773.83.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

