FY2025 EPS Estimates for Liquidia Boosted by HC Wainwright

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Liquidia in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.94). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 237.79%. The firm had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LQDA. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Liquidia from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Liquidia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Liquidia from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $46.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 66,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $2,493,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,037,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,834,673.04. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 21,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $791,345.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 176,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,730.69. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,964,719. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $3,148,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Liquidia by 428.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 341,009 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Liquidia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Commercial momentum and profitability — Liquidia reported YUTREPIA net product sales of $90.1M in Q4 and $148.3M for 2025, achieved a second consecutive profitable quarter (Q4 net income $14.6M) and positive adjusted EBITDA, signaling rapid launch adoption and improving unit economics. GlobeNewswire Release

Commercial momentum and profitability — Liquidia reported YUTREPIA net product sales of $90.1M in Q4 and $148.3M for 2025, achieved a second consecutive profitable quarter (Q4 net income $14.6M) and positive adjusted EBITDA, signaling rapid launch adoption and improving unit economics. Positive Sentiment: Balance sheet strength — the company ended 2025 with ~$190.7M in cash, improving liquidity and backing management’s plan to fund commercial expansion and clinical programs from operations. Quiver Quant Summary

Balance sheet strength — the company ended 2025 with ~$190.7M in cash, improving liquidity and backing management’s plan to fund commercial expansion and clinical programs from operations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — several firms raised ratings/targets after the quarter (HC Wainwright to $55, Needham to $54, BTIG to $50, Wells Fargo to $44), which supports further upside and likely contributed to intraday buying. Benzinga Analyst Roundup

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — several firms raised ratings/targets after the quarter (HC Wainwright to $55, Needham to $54, BTIG to $50, Wells Fargo to $44), which supports further upside and likely contributed to intraday buying. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed EPS headlines — Liquidia reported GAAP EPS of $0.15 for Q4. That missed some sell‑side consensus figures (~$0.33) but beat other estimates (Zacks cited $0.08), creating mixed investor interpretation of the results. Zacks Coverage

Mixed EPS headlines — Liquidia reported GAAP EPS of $0.15 for Q4. That missed some sell‑side consensus figures (~$0.33) but beat other estimates (Zacks cited $0.08), creating mixed investor interpretation of the results. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and management commentary available — the slide deck and transcript provide color on commercial adoption, prescriber metrics and plans to fund L606 and other programs; useful for assessing sustainability of the launch. Earnings Presentation (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings materials and management commentary available — the slide deck and transcript provide color on commercial adoption, prescriber metrics and plans to fund L606 and other programs; useful for assessing sustainability of the launch. Negative Sentiment: Initial market reaction to the EPS headline — shares gapped down on the earnings headline before rebounding, showing sensitivity to EPS versus revenue/profitability nuance. That initial gap indicates headline risk if future quarters miss expectations. DefenseWorld: Gap Down

Initial market reaction to the EPS headline — shares gapped down on the earnings headline before rebounding, showing sensitivity to EPS versus revenue/profitability nuance. That initial gap indicates headline risk if future quarters miss expectations. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional sales — recent filings and summaries show notable insider sell activity and some large institutional reductions, which can weigh on sentiment if sustained. Fool: SEC Filing

About Liquidia

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company’s lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Featured Articles

