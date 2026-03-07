Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Price Target Raised to GBX 650

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 to GBX 650 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 price target on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 600.

Galliford Try Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of GFRD stock opened at GBX 542.27 on Wednesday. Galliford Try has a one year low of GBX 294 and a one year high of GBX 585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 540.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 508.12. The stock has a market cap of £528.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.30.

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galliford Try had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 30.23%. Analysts predict that Galliford Try will post 25.1560178 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try is one of the UK’s leading construction groups, working to improve the UK’s built environment, delivering positive, lasting change for the communities we work in on behalf of our clients.

Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment. We see long-term growth and appropriate margins in these markets.

Our company is founded on our values of excellence, passion, integrity and collaboration, and our vision is to be a people-orientated, progressive business, driven by our values to deliver lasting change for our stakeholders and the communities we work in.

