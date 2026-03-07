Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.9660, with a volume of 2335203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.
The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Key Stories Impacting Genius Sports
Here are the key news stories impacting Genius Sports this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong top-line momentum and margin improvement in 2025 — a 31% revenue surge and a 59% EBITDA jump — which supports longer-term recovery potential if management converts revenue growth into sustained profitability. GENI Stock Rallies on 31% Revenue Surge
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 2025 earnings transcript is available for review — useful for assessing management commentary on margins, customer wins, and guidance (if any). Investors should read management’s tone and any forward-looking remarks. GENI Q4 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational reporting is mixed — coverage notes revenue gains but a continuing net loss, so growth is clear but profitability still unresolved. That makes the stock sensitive to near-term margin commentary. Genius Sports reports revenue gains, net loss
- Neutral Sentiment: Minor operational/sports news: a reported £52m player transfer involving Richard Hughes was covered in media — relevant to the ecosystem but unlikely to materially move GENI’s fundamentals. Richard Hughes agrees genius £52m transfer
- Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations (reported -$0.08 vs. $0.02 consensus), which directly prompted selling pressure and a drop to a new 52‑week low; headlines and market reaction have been negative. Genius Sports Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings Shares Down Following Weak Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Several brokerages cut price targets (Citigroup, Oppenheimer, Wells Fargo, Needham, BTIG). Although many maintained Buy/Outperform ratings, the lower targets reduce near-term upside expectations and likely intensified selling. Citigroup price target cut Oppenheimer price target cut Additional analyst coverage
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Genius Sports by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Genius Sports by 1,163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Genius Sports Stock Down 8.3%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.91.
About Genius Sports
Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.
The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.
