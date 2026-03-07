GH Research FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by HC Wainwright

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of GH Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.76). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GH Research’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for GH Research’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on GH Research from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GH Research from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GH Research in a report on Monday, January 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $39.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $828.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.00. GH Research has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $19.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter worth $79,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Stempoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in GH Research by 165.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company business update — GH Research reported full‑year 2025 results and said it completed the Phase 2b GH001 trial in treatment‑resistant depression, presented the dataset at major conferences, and received FDA clearance to begin U.S. clinical investigations; the company also reported cash and marketable securities of $280.7M, which supports upcoming development programs. GH Research Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — GH Research reported EPS of ($0.23) vs. consensus ($0.29), surprising modestly to the upside, which likely helped lift sentiment. Quarterly press release

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price‑target upgrades — Citizens JMP raised its target to $42 with a "market outperform" rating and Needham raised its target to $32 with a "buy" rating; separate coverage also shows a $70 target reported in the market press (HC Wainwright). These upgrades increase upside expectations and likely contributed to buying interest. Analyst upgrades (Benzinga) Needham PT raise Price target to $70 note

Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary — Coverage noting GHRS activity across Nasdaq futures and broader market focus may amplify volatility but is not specific new corporate information. Kalkine Media article

Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data appears non‑informative in recent reporting (shows 0 shares), so it does not appear to be a driver of current price action. (Reported days‑to‑cover is 0.0.)

Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright earnings revisions — Although HC Wainwright retains a "Buy" rating and a $70 target, the firm reduced near‑term EPS forecasts for FY2025–FY2028 (more negative near‑term EPS path), which introduces risk around timing and magnitude of commercialization and could temper upside. HC Wainwright comments

GH Research Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders through the application of psychedelic-inspired compounds. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company focuses on harnessing the unique pharmacology of 5-methoxy-N-dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) and related molecules to address high unmet medical needs in mental health.

The firm’s lead program, GH001, is an inhaled formulation of 5-MeO-DMT that has completed early-stage clinical trials assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy in treatment-resistant depression.

